Rolled over car in Eastbourne causing delays on road
A rolled over car is causing delays to traffic in Eastbourne this evening (Thursday, November 24) along the seafront.
By Richard Gladstone
56 minutes ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 6:49pm
According to the AA traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 5.55pm today in Royal Parade.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “There are reports of very slow traffic due to rolled over car on B2106 Royal Parade both ways from St Aubyn's Road to Cambridge Road.”
We will have more on this breaking incident as we get it.
The scene of the incident this evening. Picture by Dan Jessup The scene of the incident this evening. Picture by Dan Jessup The scene of the incident. Picture by Dan Jessup The scene of the incident. Picture by Dan Jessup The scene of the incident. Picture by Dan Jessup