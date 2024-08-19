According to the AA, the incident was first reported just after 9.15am.

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene.

The incident happened in Catsfield, near Battle.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Road closed due to rolled over truck on B2204 both ways from B2095 to Farthings Lane. Traffic is coping well.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called to the B2204 in Catsfield at just before 10am on Monday (August 19) after a lorry overturned.

“The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene by crews and did not require further medical treatment.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said police are currently at the scene of the incident involving an ‘overturned lorry’ in Catsfield.

The spokesperson added the driver suffered minor injuries and that no other vehicles were involved.

1 . 20240819_102414.jpg Emergency services at the scene Photo: Contributed

2 . Catsfield incident 2.jpeg The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Catsfield incident 1.jpeg The scene of the incident. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures