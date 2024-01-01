Rolled over truck on A21 outside Hastings
A rolled over truck is causing delays on the A21 outside Hastings this morning (Monday, January 1).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 8.35am.
It said: “Reports of rolled over truck on A21 both ways between B2244 Paygate Road and A28 Westfield Lane. A caller says a lorry heading north has crossed over onto the southbound side.”
We will have more as we get it.