Route between A24 and A27 partially blocked in West Sussex: drivers warned about reports of stalled truck

A route between the A24 and A27 is partially blocked in West Sussex this evening (Thursday, August 28).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2139 has a stalled truck on the road.

It said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled truck on B2139 New Barn Road both ways near Amberley Train Station.”

The issue was first reported at 4.35pm and the map shows that traffic is coping well.