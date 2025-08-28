Route between A24 and A27 partially blocked in West Sussex: drivers warned about reports of stalled truck
A route between the A24 and A27 is partially blocked in West Sussex this evening (Thursday, August 28).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2139 has a stalled truck on the road.
It said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled truck on B2139 New Barn Road both ways near Amberley Train Station.”
The issue was first reported at 4.35pm and the map shows that traffic is coping well.