Route between A24 and A27 reopens after being partially blocked in West Sussex following reports of 'stalled truck'
A route between the A24 and A27 in West Sussex has reopened after being partially blocked yesterday evening (Thursday, August 28).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2139 had a stalled truck on the road.
It said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled truck on B2139 New Barn Road both ways near Amberley Train Station.”
The issue was first reported at 4.35pm.
The road reopened later.