Safety improvement scheme set to begin in Crawley at a cost of around £120,000

Signage and road markings will be improved at Bewbush Manor roundabout, on its eastbound A264 Crawley Road, westbound A2220 Horsham Road, and southbound Sullivan Drive approaches.

The works are scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 30, with temporary lane closures for operational and safety reasons.

Dedicated lane directions will be introduced to formalise turning manoeuvres at Bewbush Manor roundabout. Those on the eastbound A264 approach will direct Bewbush and Crawley-bound traffic onto the nearside lane, and Pease Pottage and M23-bound traffic directed onto the offside lane. Southbound Sullivan Drive traffic will be directed to the nearside lane for Crawley with both A264 routes accessible from the offside lane.

Vegetation will be cut back on the roundabout’s centre island and the eastbound A264 and westbound A2220 roundabout approaches to improve visibility at the junction and the clarity of road traffic signs.

This project was delayed last month due to unforeseen circumstances – West Sussex County Council has apologised for any inconvenience.