Safety improvements for Shoreham school include plans to replace guard railings with bollards
West Sussex County Council is consulting parents and residents about the Local Transport Improvements Programme and phase two of School Streets as part of the Active Travel to School scheme.
The new proposals aim to further improve school travel and feedback will help finalise the designs for the road outside Swiss Gardens Primary School.
The county council proposes verge hardening to widen footways, removal of some pedestrian guard railings and installation of bollards to improve the built environment and create a visual gateway within existing School Street area.
The council consultation states: "Our proposed improvements build on the success of our School Street Trial, which we ran in 2023 and made permanent in 2024. That trial helped us understand local travel habits and encouraged more active ways of getting to school. We also learned a lot from engaging with pupils and the wider school community.
"We will carefully consider comments received during the consultation and all feedback received will inform the detailed design for the schemes."
Funding has been provided by Active Travel England and additional funding will be sought to implement the proposals based on final design costs following the consultation.
The council is reviewing the existing 'keep clear' markings to tie in with potentially relocating the bus stop to make it closer to the school entrance.
The engagement closes on July 20 and an update on the improvements is expected by September 1.
