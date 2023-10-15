Scaynes Hill crash: heavy traffic on road coming off of A272
There are reports of heavy traffic on a road in Scaynes Hill today (Sunday, October 15) following an accident.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on a road off of the A272.
They said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Church Road both ways near St Augustines Close.”
The incident was first reported at 10.16am.