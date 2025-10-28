Scheduled time of works set to change at Langney Rise footbridge

East Sussex Highways have confirmed that works at Langney Rise footbridge are set to change.

East Sussex Highways had previously confirmed that teams would be working between the Hide Hollow Roundabout to the junction of Faversham Road, closing the road from 8pm to 6am to apply the final topcoat and remove scaffolding from the underside of the bridge.

In an update on Tuesday, October 28, East Sussex Highways confirmed that works would no longer be taking place overnight due to ‘noise of the activities’.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Our team are carrying out specialist activities on the Langney Rise Footbridge this week.

Langney Rise footbridge SUS-210623-143209001

"Due to the noise of these activities, we will be working during the day, 9am to 4.30pm, this week only, with no night time works.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we carry out these essential improvements.”

Work have taken place in stages from Monday, September 8 to Sunday, September 14 and Monday, October 20 to Friday, October 31.

Pedestrian access across the footbridge has been unavailable since Monday, September 1, whilst the whilst the work site was set up.

The works will involve high pressure jet washing of the structure, as well as repair and replacement of any damaged steel.

A protective paint will be applied, and footway areas at both ends will be repaired.

Scaffold platforms and debris netting will be attached to the bridge, ramps, handrails and columns for safety purposes.