Scheme to restrict traffic on roads outside schools during peak hours extended
Following the success of a trial School Streets scheme, which ran from September 2023 to March 2024, three more schools have been selected to take part.
The aim of School Streets is to use Traffic Regulation Orders to improve safety and to encourage children to walk, cycle or scoot to school rather than be driven.
The Mill School, in Crawley, River Beach Primary, in Littlehampton, and St Joseph’s Infant and Junior School, in Chichester, are the latest three to take part.
Matt Eagle, assistant head at The Mill, said the school was delighted to have secured the restrictions.
He added: “We hope the new order, which is starting in the summer term 2025, will ensure a much safer experience for Mill pupils and families.
“We also hope the new order will have a positive impact on our neighbours and local community.”
Mr Eagle said the school would be working with Crawley Borough Council and Sustrans ‘to promote the benefits of active travel to and from school in the hope of encouraging more of our families to travel to school actively’.
He added: “Our school motto is ‘Forever Proud’ and this is something that the whole Mill community are so proud of!”
The restrictions will be in place outside all three schools from 8.15am to 9am and from 2.30pm to 4pm.
During those times, the roads will be open for emergency services, school transport, refuse collection, blue badge holders, residents and carers of residents.
