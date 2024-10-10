Scheme to restrict traffic on roads outside schools during peak hours extended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A scheme to restrict traffic on roads outside schools during peak hours has been extended by West Sussex County Council

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of a trial School Streets scheme, which ran from September 2023 to March 2024, three more schools have been selected to take part.

The aim of School Streets is to use Traffic Regulation Orders to improve safety and to encourage children to walk, cycle or scoot to school rather than be driven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mill School, in Crawley, River Beach Primary, in Littlehampton, and St Joseph’s Infant and Junior School, in Chichester, are the latest three to take part.

Outside the Mill School in Crawley | Picture: Google Streetview

Matt Eagle, assistant head at The Mill, said the school was delighted to have secured the restrictions.

He added: “We hope the new order, which is starting in the summer term 2025, will ensure a much safer experience for Mill pupils and families.

“We also hope the new order will have a positive impact on our neighbours and local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Eagle said the school would be working with Crawley Borough Council and Sustrans ‘to promote the benefits of active travel to and from school in the hope of encouraging more of our families to travel to school actively’.

He added: “Our school motto is ‘Forever Proud’ and this is something that the whole Mill community are so proud of!”

The restrictions will be in place outside all three schools from 8.15am to 9am and from 2.30pm to 4pm.

During those times, the roads will be open for emergency services, school transport, refuse collection, blue badge holders, residents and carers of residents.