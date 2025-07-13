Section of A259 in West Sussex closed following crash

The AA reported that the A259 Brighton Road, Worthing had closed following a collision which took place at approximately 1.55pm.

The road is currently closed both ways from Western Road to the Petrol Station following the incident.

Emergency services, including police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue are in attendance.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.58pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Brighton Road in Worthing.

"Upon arrival firefighters found that fortunately there were no persons trapped. Firefighters made the scene safe."

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.