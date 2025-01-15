Section of A26 closed at East Sussex village ‘due to crash investigation work’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports that part of the A26 near Barcombe is closed this afternoon (Wednesday, January 15).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A26 both ways from Isfield Road to Barcombe turn off. Traffic is coping well. Road remains closed for investigation works and clean up.”

A report at one.network said: “Road closure due to RTC.” It said the closure is outside the fuel garage and said highway repair and maintenance works are taking place.