Section of A27 in East Sussex closed both ways following ‘police incident’

A section of the A27 in East Sussex has been closed both ways following ‘police incident’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On its website the AA reported that, at approximately 1pm, that following a ‘police incident’ that the A27 both ways from Ashcombe Roundabout to A26 Southerham Roundabout had been closed.

Sussex Police has advised motorists to seek alterative routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A section of the A27 is currently closed in both directions between Southerham and Ashcombe Roundabouts, near Lewes, as we respond to an ongoing incident.

A section of the A27 in East Sussex has been closed both ways following an ‘ongoing incident’.

“Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The spokesperson for the force later confirmed, at 3.49pm that the road had reopened following the incident,

They said: “An incident which fully closed the A27 between Southerham and Ashcombe Roundabouts, near Lewes, earlier this afternoon has safely concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We acknowledge the inconvenience a major road closure can cause to motorists, however it is imperative that we ensure the safety of the public.

“The road is now fully re-open.

“Thank you for your understanding.”