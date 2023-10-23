BREAKING
Section of A27 in East Sussex closed following collision

A section of the A27 in East Sussex was closed last night (Sunday, October 22) following a collision, but it has since reopened.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 07:14 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 07:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two-car collision happened on the A27 by Selmeston at around 9pm and the road was closed for a ‘couple of hours’, according to an East Sussex resident.

At around 10.45pm the resident said the road had fully opened and the vehicles had been recovered.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

