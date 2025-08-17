Section of A27 in West Sussex closed after report of rolled over vehicle

There are reports that a section of the A27 near Chichester is closed this morning (Sunday, August 17).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is queueing traffic ‘due to a rolled over vehicle on the A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound from A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout) to B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout)’.

The incident was first reported at 5.30am but the road closure is still in place as of 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at 6.16am: “Please avoid the A27 eastbound at Chichester this morning. We are in attendance at the scene of a road traffic collision between the Stockbridge roundabout and the Whyke roundabout. The eastbound carriage way has been closed to allow emergency service staff to work safely.”

There are reports that a section of the A27 near Chichester is closed this morning (Sunday, August 17). Photo: Google Street View

At about 7.15am, the fire service announced on Twitter: “One lane of the eastbound carriageway has now been reopened, but we would urge drivers to avoid this section of the A27 for the time being if possible.”