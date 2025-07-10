Section of A27 in West Sussex closed following crash involving car and truck

The AA reported that the A27 Shoreham Bypass had closed following the collision which took place at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday, July 10.

Following the crash, the AA added that traffic is moving slowly eastbound from the A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick/Holmbush turn-off) to the A293 (Portslade/West Hove turn-off).

Delays of nine minutes have also been reported on the A27 Eastbound between A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) and A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off).

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The A27 in WestSussex is closed eastbound between the A270 (Mile Oak) and the A293 (Hangleton) following a serious multiple vehicle collision.

"All emergency services are working at the scene with National Highways contractors en route to assist with closures on the approach.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.