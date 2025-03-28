National Highways reported at 5.35pm that the A27 in East Sussex was closed in both directions between the A293, near Southwick, and the A2038, near Brighton.

Sussex Police urged motorists to seek alternative routes following the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said at the beginning of the incident: “The A27 is currently closed in both directions between Devil’s Dyke Interchange and Hangleton Interchange, as police respond to an ongoing incident.

"Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, as the road is likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

"Public safety is our priority and we appreciate your understanding.”

National Highways confirmed just before 6.30pm that the road had reopened eastbound.

Shortly before 7pm, the road had also reopened westbound.

The latest social media update read: “The A27 in East Sussex has now also re-opened westbound between the A2038 near Brighton and the A293 following a serious collision.

“Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”

