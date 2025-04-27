Section of A275 closed in East Sussex following report of crash involving van and motorcycle
There have been reports that a section of an East Sussex road is closed this afternoon (Sunday, April 27), following a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said a van and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on the A275. The AA said the incident is affecting both directions of the road from Markstakes Lane to Mill Lane.
The collision was first reported at 12.13pm.