Sections of A27 by Eastbourne and Polegate to be closed overnight for almost two weeks

There will be overnight closures on sections of the A27 by Eastbourne and Polegate for almost two weeks so resurfacing work can be carried out.

A National Highways spokesperson said the government-owned company is continuing its work to repair and maintain the A27 by carrying out resurfacing and improvements at the Cop Hall Roundabout in Polegate.

The spokesperson said: “This will maintain safety and improve the journey for road users, while preventing the need for unplanned closures.”

From Monday, September 25, to Friday, September 29, between 8pm and 6am, the western side of the Cop Hall Roundabout, the eastbound carriageway of the A27 from the A2270 junction to the roundabout, and the A22 exit from the roundabout will be closed.

A diversion route will be in place via the A26 and A22.

From Monday, October 2, to Friday, October 6, also between 8pm and 6am, the eastern side of the Cop Hall roundabout, the A22 entry to the roundabout and feeder to the eastbound carriageway of the A27, the A27 entry and exit from the east (heading from Pevensey), and the A27 in both directions from the roundabout to the A2270 junction will be closed.

A diversion route for the A22 will be in place via the A22 and A26. For those using the A27, there will be a diversion via the Golden Jubilee Roundabout, A22, A2280, A2021 and A2270.