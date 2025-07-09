See where a new pedestrian crossing is planned in Worthing – a shopping area noted for the number of road traffic collisions involving pedestrians.

The new puffin crossing is planned to improve access to West Worthing Railway Station and make it safer for people using shops and businesses in the area.

Our video shows where the crossing will be sited, in Tarring Road, Worthing, immediately west of its junction with Valencia Road.

You can also see the surrounding area, with shops and a micropub making it a popular place.

West Sussex County Council proposes placing a puffin crossing to encourage walking by addressing safety. The need for improved safety in the area was highlighted in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan adopted by Adur and Worthing Councils in June 2020.

Tony Kershaw, director of law and assurance at County Hall, said: "The need for a pedestrian crossing place was identified due to a number of road traffic collisions involving pedestrians and undertaking a traffic survey of pedestrians crossing at this location."

The area west of West Worthing level crossing was highlighted as a walking zone and trip generator, due to the presence of local shops and railway station.

Mr Kershaw added: "This plan seeks to 'promote opportunities for active transport and accessible and well-connected walking, cycling and public transport'. The new pedestrian crossing supports this strategy.

"The proposal is to be delivered as part of the County Council Active Travel Plan and designed to improve access to public transport by providing direct pedestrian links to West Worthing Railway Station.

"The new facility will be a puffin crossing with audible bleepers which will be silenced overnight."

A new Traffic Regulation Order is proposed to amend parking restrictions on the north side of Tarring Road, near the junction with Valencia Road, to accommodate the new crossing. Comments on the proposals must be received before July 31.

Mr Kershaw said: "The new order is proposed to avoid danger to persons or other traffic using the affected lengths of road and to preserve or improve the amenities of the area through which the road runs."

The area affected includes the front of the station, where there are double yellow lines, meaning no waiting at any time, and part of a parking bay where there is a one-hour parking limit, 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.