Serious accident on A27 between Worthing and Arundel
Part of the A27 has reopened following a serious incident between Worthing and Arundel.
By Richard Gladstone
6 hours ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 12:01pm
According to the AA, the incident was first reported around 1am today (Tuesday, November 22).
On its traffic bulletin, it said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A27 both ways between A284 / Lyminster (Crossbush Junction) and A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) after a serious accident and car fire.”
Sussex Police reported shortly before 9am that the road had reopened westbound but remained closed eastbound, from Crossbush to the A280.