Serious accident on A27 between Worthing and Arundel

Part of the A27 has reopened following a serious incident between Worthing and Arundel.

By Richard Gladstone
6 hours ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 12:01pm

According to the AA, the incident was first reported around 1am today (Tuesday, November 22).

On its traffic bulletin, it said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A27 both ways between A284 / Lyminster (Crossbush Junction) and A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) after a serious accident and car fire.”

Sussex Police reported shortly before 9am that the road had reopened westbound but remained closed eastbound, from Crossbush to the A280.

The scene of the collision, which happened at around 1.30am today

The police force said the road was ‘likely to reopen later this morning’ – but remained closed as of 11.45am. Here’s everything we know so far.

