Serious collision on A259 outside Bexhill
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin the road is blocked with queueing traffic on the A259 at Barnhorn Road in both directions from Green Lane to the Applegreen petrol station.
The incident was first reported just before 8.40am.
Sussex Roads Police has also posted an alert on X, formerly Twitter.
It said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A259 at Hooe. The road is closed in both directions from Little Common to Pevensey, while the incident is dealt with. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Further updates will be provided in due course.”
