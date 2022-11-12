According to the AA, the road is closed with slow traffic due to the incident, which involved two vans on the A27 westbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction)..

A detour is now in operation. Emergency services are now at the scene of the collisionThe incident was first reported at around 6.45pm.

We will have more as we get it.

The scene of the collision on the A27. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad