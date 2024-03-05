Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foxglove Road

Foxglove Road is currently closed to through traffic due to patch repair work to improve the condition of the road surface.

The closure has been in place since 8am this morning (Tuesday, March 5) and will end at 4pm.

There will be several road closures in place across Eastbourne this week for repairs

A diversion route is in place via Foxglove Road, Larkspur Drive, Willingdon Drove, Milfoil Drive and vice versa, East Sussex Highways said.

Chalvington Road

Chalvington Road will be closed daily between the hours of 8am and 5pm until Wednesday, March 27. The closure began yesterday (Monday, March 4).

These works include kerbing and footway repairs, removing the existing asphalt overlay from concrete bays, joint repairs and targeted concrete repairs. Adjustments will also be made to the ironworks, including manholes and drainage gullies.

East Sussex Highways said, once work is completed, carriageway surfaces will be left as a concrete finish and no tarmac surface will be relayed.

This will reportedly improve the durability of the carriageway and reduce the need for future repairs.

A diversion route is in place via Park Avenue, A2021, Selmeston Road and vice versa.

Cornfield Road

Cornfield Road is set to be closed from tomorrow (Wednesday, March 6) to Friday (March 8) between the hours of 10pm and 6am each day.

Balfour Beatty, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, will be carrying out patch repairs from Cornfield Roundabout to Brufords Jewellers.

A diversion will be in place via Mark Lane, Station Street, Gildredge Road, Terminus Road, Southfields Road, Grove Rpad, Grange Road, Blackwater Road and Cornfield Terrace. Another diversion will be placed via A259, Seaside Road, Whitley Road, Upper Avenue and Station Parade, according to East Sussex Highways.

Firle Road

Firle Road is set to be closed for ‘large scale carriageway patching’ between Thursday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 13.

The road will be closed to through traffic for the entire duration of these works. East Sussex Highways said the team will be on site between 8am and 5pm to minimise noise disruption to residents.

These works will involve the replacement and/or adjustment of manhole covers and drainage gully lids, as well as replacement of road markings.

Traffic will be diverted via Cavendish Avenue, Bourne Street, A259 Seaside and vice versa, East Sussex Highways said.

Kings Drive

Works to improve the condition of the road surface in Kings Drive will take place on Thursday, March 7.

The road will not close, but temporary traffic lights will be in place between 7pm and 11pm.