According to traffic reports, two cars have been involved in a crash at Fontwell, resulting in slow traffic on A27 Arundel Road, between Chichester and Arundel.

The incident reportedly happened on A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services roundabout).

Delays have been reported on A27 Arundel Road, westbound towards Denmans Lane.

In Arundel, minor A27 delays are easing westbound between Arundel Road and The Causeway roundabout.

Another road traffic incident, involving a rolled-over horsebox, has been reported on the A27 between Shoreham and Brighton.

A27 Shoreham By-Pass is reportedly closed westbound from A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) to A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).

This is affecting traffic heading towards Worthing.

‘Severe delays’ of at least 24 minutes have been reported on A27 Shoreham Bypass westbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A283 Steyning Road.

in Worthing, there are increasing delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm traffic lights) and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge roundabout).

Delays are said to be increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

