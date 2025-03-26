'Severe delays' after A27 collision in East Sussex
A collision has been reported on the A27 in East Sussex.
The incident has been reported on the A27 westbound at Station Road (Drusilla's roundabout).
AA Traffic News reported that the road is partially blocked, with queueing traffic, adding: “Congestion to all the way back to Polegate.
"Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on A27 westbound between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall roundabout) and The Village (Alciston turn-off). Average speed ten mph.”