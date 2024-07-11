'Severe' delays on A27 ahead of Goodwood Festival of Speed
There are ‘severe’ delays on the A27 this morning (Thursday, July 11) as Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off.
Several roads are closed near the motor circuit, causing congestion around Chichester.
Delays have reached 34 minutes on the Fishbourne Roundabout eastbound between Emsworth Services and Chichester Bypass, according to AA Traffic News.
Closer to Goodwood, delays are at eleven minutes on Fordwater Road Eastbound between A286 Lavant Road and New Road.
Parts of Kennel Hill, Pook Lane and New Road are closed, with congestion reaching East Lavant.
