Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are ‘severe’ delays on the A27 this morning (Thursday, July 11) as Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several roads are closed near the motor circuit, causing congestion around Chichester.

Delays have reached 34 minutes on the Fishbourne Roundabout eastbound between Emsworth Services and Chichester Bypass, according to AA Traffic News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closer to Goodwood, delays are at eleven minutes on Fordwater Road Eastbound between A286 Lavant Road and New Road.

Parts of Kennel Hill, Pook Lane and New Road are closed, with congestion reaching East Lavant.