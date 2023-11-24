AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays on A27 both ways around (Glynde turn off). In the construction area.”

The report was made at 2.44pm. At the same time delays of around 15 minutes were reported on the A27 westbound with the average speed being 10mph. The AA said eastbound delays are about 21 minutes. The AA live map is showing slow moving traffic from Beddingham to the turn off to Alciston.