Severe delays on A27 in East Sussex: cars stuck in traffic for 20 minutes

Severe delays have been reported this afternoon (Friday, November 24) on the A27 in East Sussex.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:06 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays on A27 both ways around (Glynde turn off). In the construction area.”

The report was made at 2.44pm. At the same time delays of around 15 minutes were reported on the A27 westbound with the average speed being 10mph. The AA said eastbound delays are about 21 minutes. The AA live map is showing slow moving traffic from Beddingham to the turn off to Alciston.

