'Severe delays' reported on A27 and A259 in Sussex

In East Sussex, 'severe delays' have been reported on the A259 in Eastbourne. There is slow eastbound traffic between Trinity Place and A2290 Lottbridge Drove (Seaside roundabout).

Traffic is facing minor delays on the A27 westbound between The Street (Arlington / Litlington turn off) and Station Road (Drusilla's roundabout).

There are more queues on A27 Lewes Road westbound between A27 and The Street (Arlington / Litlington turn off).

Traffic report for Sussex

Delays are said to be easing, in Saltdean, on A259 Marine Drive westbound between Steyning Avenue and Arundel Drive West.

Meanwhile, in West Sussex, 'severe delays' have been reported on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27 Upper Brighton Road. Average speed five mph.

There are also queues on A259 Brighton Road westbound between The Haven and A2025 South Street.

Queueing traffic has been reported on A24 London Road northbound before the Washington Roundabout.