‘Severe’ rail disruption caused by broken down train near Three Bridges

A broken down train on the Brighton Mainline caused services between London and Sussex to come to a standstill last night (October 9).

The incident took place just outside Three Bridges Station at 10.15pm, on the ‘fast’ railway line towards Sussex, and because engineering work was taking place on the slow line, no services could run for more than an hour.

It affected passengers from all over Sussex travelling back from London.

Related stories: These are the weekends a major Sussex to London railway route will be closed

A Govia Thameslink spokesperson said: “We apologise sincerely to passengers affected by the severe disruption on the Brighton mainline yesterday evening.

“A Cambridge to Brighton train broke down just before Three Bridges station at around 10.15pm, blocking the southbound fast line.

“Unfortunately, the slow lane was closed for engineering work at the time, so we were unable to run any services around the faulty train until it could be removed, shortly before midnight. We arranged ticket acceptance on local buses.

“We encourage passengers whose journeys were delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim Delay Repay compensation via the Southern, Thameslink or Gatwick Express web sites.”

Were you affected by the disruption last night? If you wish to share your experience, email bex.bastable@jpress.co.uk