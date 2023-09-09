A road in Shoreham has closed after a crash which left a car overturned.

Upper Shoreham Road near Mill Lane in Shoreham is currently closed while emergency services attend the crash which happened this morning shortly before 10am.

Ambulance crews and police are at the scene.

There are delays in the area and long queues around Old Shoreham Road and the A259 as motorists divert.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services responded to a car on its roof in Upper Shoreham Road at around 9.15am this morning.

"An elderly woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.