Signage work to be carried out around Eastbourne roundabout until early next month
The work is being carried out around Langney Roundabout – by Langney Rise, Pevensey Bay Road, St Anthony's Avenue and Princes Road – from today (Monday, September 18) through to Friday, October 13.
On Monday, September 18, and Tuesday, September 19, temporary traffic lights will be installed in Langney Rise, near the junction with Sevonoaks Road.
From September 20-22 (Wednesday to Friday) a lane closure will be installed in the right-hand lane of St Anthony’s Avenue where it joins the roundabout, next to the traffic island.
From September 25-29 (Monday to Friday) a lane closure will be put in place between Kingsmere Way and Langney Roundabout.
From October 2-13 (Monday through to the following Friday) East Sussex Highways we will be working on the verge and there will be no intrusion on the carriageway.