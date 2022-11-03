A signal failure at Littlehampton train station has caused ‘no trains to run to and from’ Littlehampton station this morning (November 3).

At 6.54am Southern Rail reported that a signalling fault meant that no trains could run either coming to or going from Littlehampton train station.

In a statement Southern Rail said: “London Victoria and Littlehampton services with start and terminate at Barnham.

“Littlehampton and Portsmouth/Southampton services will start and terminate at Bognor Regis

“Brighton and Littlehampton services will start and terminate at West Worthing.

“Littlehampton and Bognor Regis services will be cancelled.”

At 7.20am Southern Rail announced that Network Rail engineers were fixing the issue.

Southern Rail said: “Network Rail have fixed the fault with the signalling system at Littlehampton and we will start to restore the timetable.