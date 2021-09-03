Signal fault leads to delayed trains in East Sussex

The trains impacted were to and from Brighton via Lewes.

Southern said on social media, “The signalling fault means there is no route available between Brighton and Eastbourne/Seaford.

“Trains between these stations may be cancelled or held at stations east of Lewes.”

According to Southern, Network Rail was called to site and the issue was fixed within 30 minutes.

At 9.19am Southern posted on social media that the line was not able to be used – despite trains from Lewes towards Three Bridges being operational.

The line reopened at 10am and the disruption was completely cleared at 11.30am.

A train from Brighton to Hastings was also forced to stop due to the emergency passenger alarm being pulled on-board.

A spokesperson from Southern said, “We are sorry to passengers who were caught up in disruption in the Lewes area earlier today.

“This was caused by a number of incidents, which have now been resolved and services are running as normal.