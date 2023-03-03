Signalling failure at Angmering causes major delays to services towards Worthing

Trains between Angmering and Worthing are facing disruption this afternoon (Friday, March 3).

In a tweet, Southern, which operates the route, said a signalling failure at Angmering is causing the disruption.

It said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at Angmering trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Worthing.

“You will still be able to use your normal route, but please allow at least 15 minutes extra time to complete your journey.

"Some late-running trains may be revised to call at fewer stations whilst en route.”

