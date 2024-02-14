BREAKING

Signalling fault at West Sussex railway station leads to major delays

A signalling fault at a West Sussex railway station had lead to major delays this evening (February 14).
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 14th Feb 2024, 17:41 GMT
Southern Rail reported a fault at Barnham train station had affected travel for rail users and that commuters should ‘check before they travel’ due to the delays.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Southern Rail posted: “There has been a fault with the signalling system at Barnham.

“Services running through this station may be delayed.

Your journey may be delayed. Please check before you travel"

