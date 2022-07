According to a resident the ‘sinkhole’ was first seen on Seaside Road by the Royal Hippodrome Theatre over the weekend (July 23-24).

The road is partially blocked due to the hole, the resident said.

The hole has been cordoned off.

The 'sinkhole' in Seaside Road, Eastbourne

East Sussex County Council, which runs East Sussex Highways, has been contacted for more information.