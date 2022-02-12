National Highways made the announcement this week saying that the gadgets will help officers move vehicles – including electric cars – to safety quicker.

National Highways has invested £200,000 in the new equipment and training, saying that the improvement in removing incidents from motorways or major A roads represents a minimum saving of £29.8m per year to UK economy.

“No-one plans to break down,” said Mel Clarke, National Highways customer service director.

Every National Highways traffic officer vehicle is now equipped with plastic skates and battery boosters. Picture: National Highways.

“But if the unexpected happens the new equipment we have fitted to all our vehicles will further reduce the time it takes to move a stranded vehicle out of a live lane to a safer area, reducing the risk to both our Traffic Officers and other road users.”

The skates, which are also known as ‘Slippery Jims’, work by being hammered under each tyre, which reduces the surface friction between tyre and road so it can be towed.

National Highways said towing an electric vehicle can damage it because of the way the motors are attached to the wheels and their lack of a true neutral gear.

They said traffic officers previously had to wait for a recovery vehicle to avoid damaging the EV further, but the ‘Slippery Jims’ mean they can now be moved right away.

Traffic Officer vehicles have also been fitted with ‘battery boosters’, which are tools to combat a battery failure on a combustion engine vehicle.

This ‘booster’ helps to recharge and jump start the battery of any vehicle immediately (up to eight-litre petrol and six-litre diesel) so it can be moved to safety.

Mel Clarke said: “The new apparatus allows our Traffic Officers to be much more agile when dealing with broken down vehicles.”

The announcement of the new kit was made as National Highways launched the latest phase of its Go Left campaign, which advises drivers who experience a problem with their vehicle.

As part of the campaign, motorists in trouble are urged to leave the motorway if possible.

If this is not possible they are advised to put on their left indicator and move into an emergency area, onto a hard shoulder, motorway service area, left-hand verge or A-road lay-by.

After that motorists are advised to switch on their hazard lights and, if it is dark, to use side lights.

In poor visibility drivers should use their fog lights as well.

On a motorway without a hard shoulder, it should be possible for most vehicles having a problem to reach an emergency area, which are marked by an orange road surface and blue signs featuring an orange SOS telephone symbol.

If it is safe to do so, drivers and passengers are advised to exit the vehicle on the side furthest from traffic.

If it is not safe to do so, they are advised to stay in the vehicle and wait for help.

National Highways also says drivers should keep away from moving traffic and get behind a safety barrier if they can.

People can contact National Highways on 0300 123 5000 and then a breakdown recovery provider.

People who are not able to exit their vehicle and whose life is in danger should stay inside and with their seatbelts and hazard lights on and call 999 immediately.

Visit nationalhighways.co.uk for more advice.

The new equipment is one of many measures being introduced to support a shift to zero emissions journeys to meet the government’s 2050 net zero carbon target.