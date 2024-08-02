Slow moving traffic on A27 in East Sussex: reports of stalled vehicle

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 08:16 BST
There have been reports of slow moving traffic on the A27 in East Sussex this morning (Friday, August 2).

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows the congestion is from Coldean to Falmer.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound at Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).”

