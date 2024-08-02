Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports of slow moving traffic on the A27 in East Sussex this morning (Friday, August 2).

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows the congestion is from Coldean to Falmer.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound at Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).”