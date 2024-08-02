Slow moving traffic on A27 in East Sussex: reports of stalled vehicle
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There have been reports of slow moving traffic on the A27 in East Sussex this morning (Friday, August 2).
The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows the congestion is from Coldean to Falmer.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound at Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.