Slow traffic across parts of Sussex this morning

There are reports of slow traffic across many parts of Sussex today (Monday, September 24) as morning rush hour takes hold.

In Chichester, there is slow traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass both ways from A27 (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A27 (Portfield Roundabout). Traffic is reportedly slow in patches.

Slow traffic has been reported on the A27 Lyminster Road westbound at A284 (Crossbush Junction).

There is also slow traffic on the A27 Sompting bypass both ways from A24 Warren Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Sompting Road.

This is also causing traffic to queue on the A24 Warren Road eastbound from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout (Grove Lodge Roundabout). Traffic is backing up to Durrington Cemetery, according to traffic reports.

In East Sussex, it is a similar picture with slow traffic on the A27 Westbound at the A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

There are also reports of queueing traffic on the A27 Lewes Road westbound from A22 (Cop Hall Roundabout) to Alfriston Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout). The queues are reportedly in patches affecting traffic from Polegate heading towards Brighton.

There is queueing traffic on A26 New Road northbound at B2109 Avis Road.

In Hastings, there are reports of slow traffic on A2100 at B2092 Queensway. Traffic is slow near to Beauport Holiday park, according to traffic reports.