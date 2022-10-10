Slow traffic after report of crash: A259 from Chichester to Emsworth affected
Slow traffic has been reported on a road in Emsworth this morning (Monday, October 10) after reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News said that traffic is slow both ways on the A259 Havant Road after a collision at B2148 North Street (Anchor roundabout).
This is being made worse by nearby roadworks, said the AA Traffic News.
It is not known at this time whether anyone has been injured.
Hampshire Police have been approached for comment.
