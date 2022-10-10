Edit Account-Sign Out
Slow traffic after report of crash: A259 from Chichester to Emsworth affected

Slow traffic has been reported on a road in Emsworth this morning (Monday, October 10) after reports of a crash.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 10th October 2022, 8:42 am
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:03 am

AA Traffic News said that traffic is slow both ways on the A259 Havant Road after a collision at B2148 North Street (Anchor roundabout).

This is being made worse by nearby roadworks, said the AA Traffic News.

It is not known at this time whether anyone has been injured.

AA Traffic News said there is slow traffic due to crash on the A259 Havant Road

Hampshire Police have been approached for comment.

