Slow traffic and major congestion is affecting the A27 around Chichester this afternoon (July 30).

Reports on AA Route Planner suggest motorists heading into or coming out of Chichester via the A27 should expect delays of up to 30 minutes or more.

The delays are westbound between the A27 itself and the A26 Stockbridge Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further delays – up to 12 minutes – have been reported on the Bognor Bridge roundabout Eastbound between the A27 Chichester Bypass and the A27 itself.

Traffic. Photo: Sussex World.