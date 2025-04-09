Slow traffic in both directions on part of A27 as drainage improvement works continue

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 17:05 BST
Traffic is still moving slowly on part of the A27 in East Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, April 9).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A27 both ways around Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). In the construction area.”

The live map at one.network said work is set to continue until June 28. The description said: “Drainage – A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Coldean Lane. Carriageway and lane closures for drainage improvement works.”

