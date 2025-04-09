Slow traffic in Crawley after reports of collision involving car and pedestrian
There are reports of slow traffic in Crawley following a collision involving a car and pedestrian this evening (Wednesday, April 9).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A2004 and was first reported at 5pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound at Southgate Drive.”
Sussex Police have been approached for more information.
UPDATE: As of 7pm the live map is showing that the road is clear.
