Slow traffic in Crawley after reports of collision involving car and pedestrian

There are reports of slow traffic in Crawley following a collision involving a car and pedestrian this evening (Wednesday, April 9).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A2004 and was first reported at 5pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound at Southgate Drive.”

Sussex Police have been approached for more information.

UPDATE: As of 7pm the live map is showing that the road is clear.

