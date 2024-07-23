Slow traffic on A21 in East Sussex: ten-minute delay on road into Hastings
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There have been reports of slow traffic on the A21 in East Sussex this afternoon (Tuesday, July 23).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound before A28 Westfield Lane. Travel time is around 10 minute.”
The traffic was first reported at 4.15pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.