There are reports coming in of slow traffic on the A21 near Hastings this morning (Wednesday, September 11).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways at A2100 Junction Road. In the construction area.”

The incident was first reported at 6.41am and the AA Traffic News live map is showing very slow moving traffic on the A21 at Baldslow and along Westfield Lane and The Ridge.