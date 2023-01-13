Slow traffic on A23 in Mid Sussex: stalled car on southbound road
There have been reports that traffic is moving slowly on the A23 this evening (Friday, January 13) due to a stalled vehicle.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
AA Traffic News said the southbound side of the road is partially blocked around the B2115 near the turn-off for Warninglid.
