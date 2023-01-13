Edit Account-Sign Out
Slow traffic on A23 in Mid Sussex: stalled car on southbound road

There have been reports that traffic is moving slowly on the A23 this evening (Friday, January 13) due to a stalled vehicle.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

AA Traffic News said the southbound side of the road is partially blocked around the B2115 near the turn-off for Warninglid.

A cold snap in Sussex? National Highways' gritters preparing for next icy blast
