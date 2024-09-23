Slow traffic on A259 in East Sussex: temporary traffic signals causing congestion
Traffic is moving slowly on the A259 in East Sussex this evening (Monday, September 23).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/seaford said temporary traffic signals are causing congestion between Seaford and Exceat.
AA Traffic News said: “Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Eastbourne Road both ways near the Cuckmere Inn.”
Sussex Traffic Watch on X said the issue is at the Exceat Bridge.
