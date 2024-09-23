Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Traffic is moving slowly on the A259 in East Sussex this evening (Monday, September 23).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/seaford said temporary traffic signals are causing congestion between Seaford and Exceat.

AA Traffic News said: “Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Eastbourne Road both ways near the Cuckmere Inn.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said the issue is at the Exceat Bridge.