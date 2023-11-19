Slow traffic on A259 near East Sussex village: gas main work and temporary traffic lights causing disruption
Slow traffic has been reported on the A259 near Little Common today (Sunday, November 19).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic on A259 Little Common Road both ways at Foxley Drive. In the construction area.”
AA Traffic News added that there are temporary traffic signals in place due to gas main work and that the traffic issues were also around the B2182 Cooden Sea Road (Wheatsheaf Inn).
This news story will be updated if more information comes in.