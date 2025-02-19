Slow traffic on A26 in East Sussex: roadworks cause delays

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 07:56 BST
There have been reports of slow traffic on the A26 in East Sussex this morning (Wednesday, February 19).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident is due to roadworks in the Ringmer area.

They said: “Slow traffic on A26 Malling Down both ways at Church Lane. In the construction area.”

The map at one.network said there is traffic control (multi-way signals) at Malling Hill. The incident was first reported on the AA live map at 7.27am.

