Slow traffic on A26 in East Sussex: roadworks cause delays
There have been reports of slow traffic on the A26 in East Sussex this morning (Wednesday, February 19).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident is due to roadworks in the Ringmer area.
They said: “Slow traffic on A26 Malling Down both ways at Church Lane. In the construction area.”
The map at one.network said there is traffic control (multi-way signals) at Malling Hill. The incident was first reported on the AA live map at 7.27am.
